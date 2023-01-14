Updated to ver1.33.

→ver1.33

Stick input thresholds have been adjusted. The behavior of holding onto a ladder or entering a door with a slight up/down input has been improved.

The behavior of holding onto a ladder or entering a door with a slight up/down input has been improved.

The shallow left/right input is for walking, and the large left/right input is for running.

Basically, the game uses a dash, so the game is adjusted to run if the input is normal without worrying about it.