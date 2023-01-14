→ver1.33
Stick input thresholds have been adjusted. The behavior of holding onto a ladder or entering a door with a slight up/down input has been improved.
The behavior of holding onto a ladder or entering a door with a slight up/down input has been improved.
The shallow left/right input is for walking, and the large left/right input is for running.
Basically, the game uses a dash, so the game is adjusted to run if the input is normal without worrying about it.
Tobari 2: Dream Ocean update for 14 January 2023
Updated to ver1.33.
→ver1.33
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update