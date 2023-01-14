 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tobari 2: Dream Ocean update for 14 January 2023

Updated to ver1.33.

Share · View all patches · Build 10321427 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

→ver1.33
Stick input thresholds have been adjusted. The behavior of holding onto a ladder or entering a door with a slight up/down input has been improved.
The behavior of holding onto a ladder or entering a door with a slight up/down input has been improved.
The shallow left/right input is for walking, and the large left/right input is for running.
Basically, the game uses a dash, so the game is adjusted to run if the input is normal without worrying about it.

Changed files in this update

Tobari 2: Dream Ocean Content Depot 1243531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link