PEP update for 14 January 2023

Version 0.7.5STM is Live!

Build 10321425

Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net

Hello Everyone, Version 0.7.5STM is finally live and with it comes some fresh new content and some general fixes.

--New Map!--
Added - Warehouse, a new medium sized map playable in Gun Game, Dog Tags, and TDM.

--Weapon Enchanting!--
Added - Weapon Enchanting to Horde, walk up to the tables of the unknown and imbue your weapons with the magical powers of the bayou!

  • Life Steal, Gain health for killing zombies,
  • Magic Explosions, All bullets explode on impact but only damage enemies,
  • Reload Protection, when reloading you let off a small magic burst that kills all zombies in range,
  • Upgrade Enchants, a mysterious table hidden on the horde map holds the secrets to taking you weapon to the absolute max.

--Swamp Magic Skin Set--
Added - Swamp Magic Skins. Swamp Magic imbued skins for the M16, AR, Hunter, Dragon, PMM, Deagle, UMP, A Ragdoll Watch, And Pinkish Red Tracers.

--Creator Skins!--
Added - Creator skins for XJ9, Midnight Minute, Acuritz, PandaJake, And Queen Amenet.
(Creator skins can only be equipped by the content creator)

--Host Options--
Added - Host can now select level that is being played.

--Gadgets-
Fixed - Respawn flares will now be destroyed if thrown out of map

--General--
Added - Dirt Impact Effect.
Added - Wood Impact Effect.

Changed - Zombie Entity Count on Large scale map to be 50% more.
Changed - Zombie Dogs Count on Large scale map to be 25% more.

