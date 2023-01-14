Version 0.7.5STM is Live!

Hello Everyone, Version 0.7.5STM is finally live and with it comes some fresh new content and some general fixes.
--New Map!--
Added - Warehouse, a new medium sized map playable in Gun Game, Dog Tags, and TDM.
--Weapon Enchanting!--
Added - Weapon Enchanting to Horde, walk up to the tables of the unknown and imbue your weapons with the magical powers of the bayou!
- Life Steal, Gain health for killing zombies,
- Magic Explosions, All bullets explode on impact but only damage enemies,
- Reload Protection, when reloading you let off a small magic burst that kills all zombies in range,
- Upgrade Enchants, a mysterious table hidden on the horde map holds the secrets to taking you weapon to the absolute max.
--Swamp Magic Skin Set--
Added - Swamp Magic Skins. Swamp Magic imbued skins for the M16, AR, Hunter, Dragon, PMM, Deagle, UMP, A Ragdoll Watch, And Pinkish Red Tracers.
--Creator Skins!--
Added - Creator skins for XJ9, Midnight Minute, Acuritz, PandaJake, And Queen Amenet.
(Creator skins can only be equipped by the content creator)
--Host Options--
Added - Host can now select level that is being played.
--Gadgets-
Fixed - Respawn flares will now be destroyed if thrown out of map
--General--
Added - Dirt Impact Effect.
Added - Wood Impact Effect.
Changed - Zombie Entity Count on Large scale map to be 50% more.
Changed - Zombie Dogs Count on Large scale map to be 25% more.
Changed files in this update