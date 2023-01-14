Version 0.7.5STM is Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10321425 · Last edited 14 January 2023 – 07:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Hello Everyone, Version 0.7.5STM is finally live and with it comes some fresh new content and some general fixes.

--New Map!--

Added - Warehouse, a new medium sized map playable in Gun Game, Dog Tags, and TDM.

--Weapon Enchanting!--

Added - Weapon Enchanting to Horde, walk up to the tables of the unknown and imbue your weapons with the magical powers of the bayou!

Life Steal, Gain health for killing zombies,

Magic Explosions, All bullets explode on impact but only damage enemies,

Reload Protection, when reloading you let off a small magic burst that kills all zombies in range,

Upgrade Enchants, a mysterious table hidden on the horde map holds the secrets to taking you weapon to the absolute max.

--Swamp Magic Skin Set--

Added - Swamp Magic Skins. Swamp Magic imbued skins for the M16, AR, Hunter, Dragon, PMM, Deagle, UMP, A Ragdoll Watch, And Pinkish Red Tracers.

--Creator Skins!--

Added - Creator skins for XJ9, Midnight Minute, Acuritz, PandaJake, And Queen Amenet.

(Creator skins can only be equipped by the content creator)

--Host Options--

Added - Host can now select level that is being played.

--Gadgets-

Fixed - Respawn flares will now be destroyed if thrown out of map

--General--

Added - Dirt Impact Effect.

Added - Wood Impact Effect.

Changed - Zombie Entity Count on Large scale map to be 50% more.

Changed - Zombie Dogs Count on Large scale map to be 25% more.