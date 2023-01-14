 Skip to content

Tendryll Playtest update for 14 January 2023

Continuing Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 10321415 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tendryll Alpha Playtest version 0.19.0 is now live on Steam.

General

  • Added hero unlock functionality. Phantom starts locked and is unlocked through play. Note: If you already had Phantom unlocked, you will have to re-unlock with a win, but your card and ascension unlocks for Phantom have been preserved.
  • Barriers no longer leave unwalkable rubble when destroyed
  • Added new particles for these ground banes: Silfyre, Frostmire, Muck, Fog
  • Added new particles for some cards and knockback
  • Numerous adjustments to Act 1 battles and enemy behaviors
  • Door options with unknown battles now display their reward
  • Added new animations and particles for various enemies
  • Play ambient music in event sites
  • Updated Grub Pit event text to match art
  • Sticky card modifier now expires after the card is held for one turn
  • Fixed crash caused by using potions outside of combat
  • Fixed game hang that happened when killing an enemy that has Raging battle modifier
  • Fixed Harden Bones modifier being able to proc multiple times
  • Fixed save data getting deleted prematurely, causing it to not show up in run files
  • Fixed crash involving Earth Elemental sludge

Dragoon

  • Smite (new): Attack, Rare
  • Trudge (new): Move, Rare
  • Amass: increased force gain 1(2) -> 2(3)
  • Bastion (reworked): Gain 6 block at end of turn. Increases by 2(3) each turn.
  • Blunting Swipe: reduced damage 9(11) -> 7(9)
  • Brute Force: increased force gain 1(2) -> 2(3)
  • Change of Plan: fixed it discarding into the wrong hero's deck; reduced block gain per discard 5(8) -> 5(7).
  • Citadel: increased rarity from Uncommon to Rare, base version has Retain and Exhaust, upgraded version does not Exhaust
  • Composed: can now target ally
  • Crashing Leap: now always has Direct; the upgraded version increases knockback from 1 to 2
  • Eruption (reworked): Double Force.
  • Firebrand (reworked): No longer purifies cards. Now deals damage instances based on banes received by any hero.
  • Fortify: changed upgrade from 9 block per energy to block X+1 times
  • Hurl Boulder (reworked and re-added): 2 range projectile that damages target and draws a card
  • Granite Barricade: reduced block from 25(35) to 20(28)
  • Incapacitate: No longer global; it's now ground targeted in a 3x3.
  • Intimidation: renamed to "Ash Plume" and changed its art
  • Reel In: Changed from Skill to Attack. Fixed it not waiting for its effect to finish. Also, it now uses projectile rules to prevent common failure cases.
  • Reprisal (reworked): Deals 4 damage plus 2(3) bonus damage for each time this hero has been attacked this combat.
  • Take Me On: reduced rarity from Uncommon to Common; increased block from 7(10) to 8(11)
  • Toss: changed from Skill to Attack
  • Clobber: moved from Dragoon to Phantom
  • Cuff: removed
  • Forge: removed
  • Obsidian Blade: moved from Dragoon to Neutral
  • Rend: removed

Mystic

  • Channel Storm: increased Insight per card exhausted from 1 to 2
  • Cone of Hail: reduced damage from 13(16) to 11(14)
  • Disempower: reduced cast range from 3 to 2
  • Perfected Projectile: reduced damage from 15 to 11
  • Replenish: fixed its upgrade not working
  • Synergy Strike: reduced damage per augment from 3(4) to 2(3); fixed its upgrade not working

Phantom

  • Revamp (new): Phantom, Rare
  • Bushwhack: fixed it affecting barriers
  • Distract: card renamed to "Throw Marbles" and has new art
  • Fan of Knives: reduced damage from 8(10) to 6(8)
  • Lie In Wait: you now choose up to 1 card in target's hand to apply Sticky to; increased block from 5(8) to 6(9)
  • Stygian Bomb: fixed it trying to go off twice
  • Tori Flip: base version now exhausts, upgrade removes exhaust instead of reducing energy cost
  • Sweep Kick: removed
  • Fixation modifier: renamed to "Intimidate"

Relics

  • Calcified Heart (new): Has Dragoon tag. Block is not lost at end of turn, on equip it reduces this hero's max health by 10%
  • Sandbag: increased Force gain from 1 to 2
  • Treeskin Paint: reduced rarity from Uncommon to Common

