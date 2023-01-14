Continuing Improvements

Tendryll Alpha Playtest version 0.19.0 is now live on Steam.
General
- Added hero unlock functionality. Phantom starts locked and is unlocked through play. Note: If you already had Phantom unlocked, you will have to re-unlock with a win, but your card and ascension unlocks for Phantom have been preserved.
- Barriers no longer leave unwalkable rubble when destroyed
- Added new particles for these ground banes: Silfyre, Frostmire, Muck, Fog
- Added new particles for some cards and knockback
- Numerous adjustments to Act 1 battles and enemy behaviors
- Door options with unknown battles now display their reward
- Added new animations and particles for various enemies
- Play ambient music in event sites
- Updated Grub Pit event text to match art
- Sticky card modifier now expires after the card is held for one turn
- Fixed crash caused by using potions outside of combat
- Fixed game hang that happened when killing an enemy that has Raging battle modifier
- Fixed Harden Bones modifier being able to proc multiple times
- Fixed save data getting deleted prematurely, causing it to not show up in run files
- Fixed crash involving Earth Elemental sludge
Dragoon
- Smite (new): Attack, Rare
- Trudge (new): Move, Rare
- Amass: increased force gain 1(2) -> 2(3)
- Bastion (reworked): Gain 6 block at end of turn. Increases by 2(3) each turn.
- Blunting Swipe: reduced damage 9(11) -> 7(9)
- Brute Force: increased force gain 1(2) -> 2(3)
- Change of Plan: fixed it discarding into the wrong hero's deck; reduced block gain per discard 5(8) -> 5(7).
- Citadel: increased rarity from Uncommon to Rare, base version has Retain and Exhaust, upgraded version does not Exhaust
- Composed: can now target ally
- Crashing Leap: now always has Direct; the upgraded version increases knockback from 1 to 2
- Eruption (reworked): Double Force.
- Firebrand (reworked): No longer purifies cards. Now deals damage instances based on banes received by any hero.
- Fortify: changed upgrade from 9 block per energy to block X+1 times
- Hurl Boulder (reworked and re-added): 2 range projectile that damages target and draws a card
- Granite Barricade: reduced block from 25(35) to 20(28)
- Incapacitate: No longer global; it's now ground targeted in a 3x3.
- Intimidation: renamed to "Ash Plume" and changed its art
- Reel In: Changed from Skill to Attack. Fixed it not waiting for its effect to finish. Also, it now uses projectile rules to prevent common failure cases.
- Reprisal (reworked): Deals 4 damage plus 2(3) bonus damage for each time this hero has been attacked this combat.
- Take Me On: reduced rarity from Uncommon to Common; increased block from 7(10) to 8(11)
- Toss: changed from Skill to Attack
- Clobber: moved from Dragoon to Phantom
- Cuff: removed
- Forge: removed
- Obsidian Blade: moved from Dragoon to Neutral
- Rend: removed
Mystic
- Channel Storm: increased Insight per card exhausted from 1 to 2
- Cone of Hail: reduced damage from 13(16) to 11(14)
- Disempower: reduced cast range from 3 to 2
- Perfected Projectile: reduced damage from 15 to 11
- Replenish: fixed its upgrade not working
- Synergy Strike: reduced damage per augment from 3(4) to 2(3); fixed its upgrade not working
Phantom
- Revamp (new): Phantom, Rare
- Bushwhack: fixed it affecting barriers
- Distract: card renamed to "Throw Marbles" and has new art
- Fan of Knives: reduced damage from 8(10) to 6(8)
- Lie In Wait: you now choose up to 1 card in target's hand to apply Sticky to; increased block from 5(8) to 6(9)
- Stygian Bomb: fixed it trying to go off twice
- Tori Flip: base version now exhausts, upgrade removes exhaust instead of reducing energy cost
- Sweep Kick: removed
- Fixation modifier: renamed to "Intimidate"
Relics
- Calcified Heart (new): Has Dragoon tag. Block is not lost at end of turn, on equip it reduces this hero's max health by 10%
- Sandbag: increased Force gain from 1 to 2
- Treeskin Paint: reduced rarity from Uncommon to Common
