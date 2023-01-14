【Update】Beijing time on January 14 content update

Beijing time January 14 version update log:
-
Function update:
Tech system added passive buffs, including opening with support points, increasing friendly cap, leveling with supplies, opening with passive equipment, etc.
-
Details updated:
• Increased survivability of airborne friendly units
• Technology system upgrade price adjustment
• Fixed SU100AC vector booster speed too slow
• Fixed difficulty locating SU100AC vertical thruster target point
• Reduced the number of tracking missiles for Episode 2 Boss
• In Homeland Defense mode, Encounters no longer occur during the Push mission
• In Homeland Defense mode, friendly units are no longer cleared when a Boss is killed
• Fixed hangar upgrade without refreshing the number of resources
• Fixed an issue where level rewards could only get one type of upgrade material
• Fixed an issue where cart quests in Homeland Defense mode caused 2 bosses to be refreshed
-
Other updates:
• Other experience optimization
• Other balance adjustment
• Other BUG fixes
