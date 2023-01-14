【Update】Beijing time on January 14 content update

Details updated:

• Increased survivability of airborne friendly units

• Technology system upgrade price adjustment

• Fixed SU100AC vector booster speed too slow

• Fixed difficulty locating SU100AC vertical thruster target point

• Reduced the number of tracking missiles for Episode 2 Boss

• In Homeland Defense mode, Encounters no longer occur during the Push mission

• In Homeland Defense mode, friendly units are no longer cleared when a Boss is killed

• Fixed hangar upgrade without refreshing the number of resources

• Fixed an issue where level rewards could only get one type of upgrade material

• Fixed an issue where cart quests in Homeland Defense mode caused 2 bosses to be refreshed