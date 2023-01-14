 Skip to content

Armoured Cavalry: Operation Valkyrie update for 14 January 2023

【Update】Beijing time on January 14 content update

Share · View all patches · Build 10321398 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Beijing time January 14 version update log:

  1. Function update:
    Tech system added passive buffs, including opening with support points, increasing friendly cap, leveling with supplies, opening with passive equipment, etc.

  2. Details updated:
    • Increased survivability of airborne friendly units
    • Technology system upgrade price adjustment
    • Fixed SU100AC vector booster speed too slow
    • Fixed difficulty locating SU100AC vertical thruster target point
    • Reduced the number of tracking missiles for Episode 2 Boss
    • In Homeland Defense mode, Encounters no longer occur during the Push mission
    • In Homeland Defense mode, friendly units are no longer cleared when a Boss is killed
    • Fixed hangar upgrade without refreshing the number of resources
    • Fixed an issue where level rewards could only get one type of upgrade material
    • Fixed an issue where cart quests in Homeland Defense mode caused 2 bosses to be refreshed

  3. Other updates:
    • Other experience optimization
    • Other balance adjustment
    • Other BUG fixes

