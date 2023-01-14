 Skip to content

Falinere Fantasy Playtest update for 14 January 2023

Beta Test Updates - Jan 14th

New Command - !buffs

  • Lists what NPC buffs the party has earned that dungeon

  • Centered Text in the Level screen and made sure more than just the first player gets experience

  • Misc bugs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2268361
