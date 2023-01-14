 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tobari 2: Nightmare update for 14 January 2023

Updated to ver1.01.

Share · View all patches · Build 10321341 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net

→ver1.01
Stick input thresholds have been adjusted. The behavior of holding onto a ladder or entering a door with a slight up/down input has been improved.
The behavior of holding onto a ladder or entering a door with a slight up/down input has been improved.
The shallow left/right input is for walking, and the large left/right input is for running.
Basically, the game uses a dash, so the game is adjusted to run if the input is normal without worrying about it.

Changed so that when jumping from a ladder, it takes a little longer to grab it again.

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)

Changed files in this update

Tobari 2: Nightmare Content Depot 1485031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link