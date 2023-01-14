 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 14 January 2023

Added exceptional crusader set (Fanatic) to the game.

Last edited by Wendy

343: Early Access 0.15.3 - January 14, 2022 1:03 AM EST
• Added exceptional crusader set items.
• Fixed the item tier flag (exceptional) on the Stockade Insignia.

Changed files in this update

Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
  • Loading history…
