AI Roguelite update for 14 January 2023

Added some skill achievements and some minor fixes

Build 10321171 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added “hidden” achievements for skills.
  • Added support for “Spoken text only” TTS/Speech option (previously was not working)
  • Added dice roll icon to denote RNG decisions
  • Fixed minor bug with roll checks when skill did not yet exist
  • Speculative: Reduced quest location-location-words from 15 to 10, in an effort to mitigate the cuda out of memory error experienced by some users.

