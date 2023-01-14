- Added “hidden” achievements for skills.
- Added support for “Spoken text only” TTS/Speech option (previously was not working)
- Added dice roll icon to denote RNG decisions
- Fixed minor bug with roll checks when skill did not yet exist
- Speculative: Reduced quest location-location-words from 15 to 10, in an effort to mitigate the cuda out of memory error experienced by some users.
AI Roguelite update for 14 January 2023
Added some skill achievements and some minor fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
AI Roguelike Content Depot 1889621
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update