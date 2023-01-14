Client Fixes

Fixed: Blood Spurt on feeding ends up rotating wonky

Fixed: Remove janky NPC idles.

Notes: We have a full NPC emote and idle pass planned.

Fixed: Power GUI is too low in combat and can’t be seen at certain resolutions

Fixed: Prevent movement in cutscenes

Fixed: Raise Dead not working.

Notes: A flag was set incorrectly that prevented it from appearing as an option. It works now, but you’ll still have to visit the Cathedral of Eternal Veneration (Grand River Cemetery West) or the Cemetery Lair to train the Necromancy inspirations.

Fixed: Tune/fix volume issues with opening music, narrator voice

Server Work

Server balancing! We had some sleepless nights on the early access release, as the Shadow’s Kiss servers experienced their largest influx of players yet. We had several emergent server issues we’d never seen before, and made between 12-15 hotfixes to the server architecture. None of these affected the game client, but there were bugs that prevented players from entering the game.

Major issues on our radar

Rotation and positioning of combatants

Removing combat cameras except for cool high end powers

Improving animation integration for death, knock backs

Grouping system

Major bugs