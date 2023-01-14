Client Fixes
- Fixed: Blood Spurt on feeding ends up rotating wonky
- Fixed: Remove janky NPC idles.
- Notes: We have a full NPC emote and idle pass planned.
- Fixed: Power GUI is too low in combat and can’t be seen at certain resolutions
- Fixed: Prevent movement in cutscenes
- Fixed: Raise Dead not working.
- Notes: A flag was set incorrectly that prevented it from appearing as an option. It works now, but you’ll still have to visit the Cathedral of Eternal Veneration (Grand River Cemetery West) or the Cemetery Lair to train the Necromancy inspirations.
- Fixed: Tune/fix volume issues with opening music, narrator voice
Server Work
Server balancing! We had some sleepless nights on the early access release, as the Shadow’s Kiss servers experienced their largest influx of players yet. We had several emergent server issues we’d never seen before, and made between 12-15 hotfixes to the server architecture. None of these affected the game client, but there were bugs that prevented players from entering the game.
Major issues on our radar
- Rotation and positioning of combatants
- Removing combat cameras except for cool high end powers
- Improving animation integration for death, knock backs
- Grouping system
Major bugs
- Crimson Shadows II gets you to a social challenge that is hard, and you cannot do without inspirations. We’re working to fix this to make it communicate how well you do and what you need.
- Performance tuning on Wrong Side of the Tracks is ongoing.
- NPCs and corpses not despawning
- There’s a reoccurring bug where you can’t log into the game on your first attempt, which seems to occur after the servers have scaled up for high traffic and then scale down again later. We pushed a hotfix, but we’re not certain that it caught it.
Changed files in this update