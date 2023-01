Hello Gundiers.

Its v1.0.7, just a quick minor update.

Fixed the game where you can now un-pause with keybind/controller.

There was an odd delay block of code that needed to be written. I wrote it, as I need unpausing on controller to speed run. So I figured others needed it as well! ːwinter2019coolyulː

Happy Gundying,

-d4rkd0s