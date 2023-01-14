 Skip to content

Final Upgrade update for 14 January 2023

1.0.0.34

Share · View all patches · Build 10321094 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Made minor tutorial improvements.
Redone event window design and animation.
Fixed bug of energy carriers refilling station with blocking energy policy.
Added station without storage of selected resource circles in the route view.

