What was is in a stage where Early access is now a thing and will allow you to give feedback as well as choose the direction the story goes from theories to saying what you think does and doesn't fit right
What was update for 14 January 2023
Early Access
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update