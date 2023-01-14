 Skip to content

What was update for 14 January 2023

Early Access

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What was is in a stage where Early access is now a thing and will allow you to give feedback as well as choose the direction the story goes from theories to saying what you think does and doesn't fit right

