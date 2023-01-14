 Skip to content

Touge Shakai update for 14 January 2023

Build 0006 - Hotfixes and small improvements

Build 10320970

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build 0006 Changelog

Changes, Improvements
  • Improved loading system, much faster loader times in certain situations (e.g. time attack restart)
  • Added 4WD Launch control for 228 and Gojira
  • Improved controller key bindings (Can use single thumbstick direction bindings now)
  • Added lowercase letters and more shapes to livery editor
  • Deleting decal now requires 2 presses
  • Added direct numeric manipulation to decal position/rotation/scaling
  • Added livery save slots system (up to 5 per car)
  • Added more camera freedom while in garage
  • Moved wheel related settings in "Others" settings to "Wheel" page
  • Restarting time attack now skips the start animation
  • Added automatic FFB LUT profile on first setup
Fixes
  • Fixed a pretty large memory leak
  • Fixed Mizuka's 5th gear
  • Fixed and adjusted all headlights
  • Fixed issue of scaling grouped mirrored decals
  • Fixed decal moving while typing
  • Attempted fix for color hexcode not showing up in garage (Please report to us if it was broken for you, but u can see it now. Thanks!)

