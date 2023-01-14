Build 0006 - Hotfixes and small improvements

Build 0006 Changelog
Changes, Improvements
- Improved loading system, much faster loader times in certain situations (e.g. time attack restart)
- Added 4WD Launch control for 228 and Gojira
- Improved controller key bindings (Can use single thumbstick direction bindings now)
- Added lowercase letters and more shapes to livery editor
- Deleting decal now requires 2 presses
- Added direct numeric manipulation to decal position/rotation/scaling
- Added livery save slots system (up to 5 per car)
- Added more camera freedom while in garage
- Moved wheel related settings in "Others" settings to "Wheel" page
- Restarting time attack now skips the start animation
- Added automatic FFB LUT profile on first setup
Fixes
- Fixed a pretty large memory leak
- Fixed Mizuka's 5th gear
- Fixed and adjusted all headlights
- Fixed issue of scaling grouped mirrored decals
- Fixed decal moving while typing
- Attempted fix for color hexcode not showing up in garage (Please report to us if it was broken for you, but u can see it now. Thanks!)
