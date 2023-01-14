Carth Alpha 1.9

~Weather, time, environment now saved and loaded correctly

~Looting is now networked

~Added Equipment RPG stats to 100's of weapons, shields, Armour

~Fixed Candle Particle Issues spamming errors to Player Logs

~Feats taken should save a load correctly

~Feat points available and spent should save and load

~Fixed UI bug with crafting recipes shown able to sell

~Enabled Merchants able to sell Crafting recipes

~Fixed ui issue when player first died

~Fixed wording on ui upon death

~Fixed issue with spells damaging player

~Fixed issue with internal spellbook

~Fixed collider with Fireshield spell

~Fixed inventory internal save size

~Fixed issue with saving and loading breaking the game at higher levels

~Clothing culling system to stop body clipping setup

~Removed extreme body sliders from male and female

~Enemies rpg stats added

~Animator state machine sounds networked

~Vegetation Persistent Storage networked

~Vegetation Persistent Storage saves and loads

~100's of items can now be dropped, picked up, and work across network

~Weapon sfx networked

~Fixed issue able to loot your own or other players weapons and shields

~Added censorship Beginnings for streamers