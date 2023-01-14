Carth Alpha 1.9
~Weather, time, environment now saved and loaded correctly
~Looting is now networked
~Added Equipment RPG stats to 100's of weapons, shields, Armour
~Fixed Candle Particle Issues spamming errors to Player Logs
~Feats taken should save a load correctly
~Feat points available and spent should save and load
~Fixed UI bug with crafting recipes shown able to sell
~Enabled Merchants able to sell Crafting recipes
~Fixed ui issue when player first died
~Fixed wording on ui upon death
~Fixed issue with spells damaging player
~Fixed issue with internal spellbook
~Fixed collider with Fireshield spell
~Fixed inventory internal save size
~Fixed issue with saving and loading breaking the game at higher levels
~Clothing culling system to stop body clipping setup
~Removed extreme body sliders from male and female
~Enemies rpg stats added
~Animator state machine sounds networked
~Vegetation Persistent Storage networked
~Vegetation Persistent Storage saves and loads
~100's of items can now be dropped, picked up, and work across network
~Weapon sfx networked
~Fixed issue able to loot your own or other players weapons and shields
~Added censorship Beginnings for streamers
Changed files in this update