 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 14 January 2023

2023.1.14update

Share · View all patches · Build 10320842 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・During battle, the damage popup display can be turned on and off.
・It is now possible to turn on and off the display of the number of soldiers in combat.
・Even after rejecting a senior vassal, there is a low probability that they will still ask for a senior vassal appointment.
-Added warlords
・Increased daimyo slots
・Other minor fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2001001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link