2023.1.14update

・During battle, the damage popup display can be turned on and off.
・It is now possible to turn on and off the display of the number of soldiers in combat.
・Even after rejecting a senior vassal, there is a low probability that they will still ask for a senior vassal appointment.
-Added warlords
・Increased daimyo slots
・Other minor fixes
Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 14 January 2023
