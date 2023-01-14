Tempest | Hotfix v0.8.0.8

- Placing the music box is now consistent with all other placeable equipment
- Difficulty apocalypse skull stickers are now only visible when in single player mode
- There is now an apocalypse skull sticker on the Sunny Meadows polaroid
- The microphone input visual is now only visible in multiplayer
- You can now place equipment in training
- Coolers in Tanglewood will now give fingerprints
- In Custom Difficulty, choosing "Random” Cursed Possession will no longer sometimes result in less Cursed Possessions than you should have when choosing multiple Cursed Possessions
- Voodoo doll no longer breaks physics when a VR player grabs it after a PC player has dropped it
- Sanity drain multiplier now shows the percentage
- Changing the cursed possession quantity after setting Apocalypse II or III will no longer corrupt your save
- VR sprint modes now display correctly in the journal UI
- Props and equipment no longer keep the VR highlight circle on when they are no longer grabbable (e.g. taking sanity pills)
- VR Movement type setting buttons will now display correctly
- Video cameras will no longer display white “flickers” of light sometimes
- “Locked” is now translated on the map/contract board
- The hoop easter egg now works in the new lobby
- Improved VR performance when playing with other VR players
If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord: https://discord.gg/phasmophobia
Thanks,
Changed files in this update