Phasmophobia update for 14 January 2023

Tempest | Hotfix v0.8.0.8

  • Placing the music box is now consistent with all other placeable equipment
  • Difficulty apocalypse skull stickers are now only visible when in single player mode
  • There is now an apocalypse skull sticker on the Sunny Meadows polaroid
  • The microphone input visual is now only visible in multiplayer

  • You can now place equipment in training
  • Coolers in Tanglewood will now give fingerprints
  • In Custom Difficulty, choosing "Random” Cursed Possession will no longer sometimes result in less Cursed Possessions than you should have when choosing multiple Cursed Possessions
  • Voodoo doll no longer breaks physics when a VR player grabs it after a PC player has dropped it
  • Sanity drain multiplier now shows the percentage
  • Changing the cursed possession quantity after setting Apocalypse II or III will no longer corrupt your save
  • VR sprint modes now display correctly in the journal UI
  • Props and equipment no longer keep the VR highlight circle on when they are no longer grabbable (e.g. taking sanity pills)
  • VR Movement type setting buttons will now display correctly
  • Video cameras will no longer display white “flickers” of light sometimes
  • “Locked” is now translated on the map/contract board
  • The hoop easter egg now works in the new lobby
  • Improved VR performance when playing with other VR players

If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord: https://discord.gg/phasmophobia
Thanks,

The Kinetic Games Team

