Isle of Pan update for 14 January 2023

Update 1.012

Update 1.012

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Major improvements to force grab for VR players:
The default is now A button to bring up the laser beam. And Trigger to select. This is more inline with other VR games.
If you liked the previous way, you can toggle the option under the settings menu with height adjustment. Its at the bottom of the page. And you can change it by left or right hand

-VR sprinting is now click rather than holding down the thumbstick

-Fixed teleporting while using force grab with Vive wands

-Added the rest of the musicians to the credits

-Mountain spiral was made smaller to avoid clipping

-Lochie not appearing is hopefully fixed, please let me know if you still have problems.

From now on, updates will only be once a week at most. Thank you for your patience with the updates this week and keep posting those photos!

