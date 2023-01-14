Update 106 - Bugfix Patch 1 is now Live!

Howdy Folks!
Happy New Year! Hope you're all doing well. We've got an important update for you this week that is just FULL of bug fixes. We're trying to start the year responsibly by eating our brocoli and getting some of the... perhaps a touch boring things to dev on, but essential, before we jump into the meat of the year.
Some of the larger fixes and changes, related to ammo, weapon functions in code and such will occur during the short Update 107 cycle, as those code changes are 'dangerous' and we want to test them on Alpha for a week to make sure they don't break mods and such, but we've gone ahead and done a bunch of safer changes here ready for main branch. So enjoy!
Our deepest thanks as always to folks who have taken the time to reproduce issues, document them, and share them in the Bug Reports section of the Steam forum, and our new Discord bug reporting forum channel.
See you folks all next week!
-Anton
Update 106 - Patch 1 Changelog
Fixes:
- Trigger for Evo3 guns are all missing
- short, full auto, integrally suppressed evo 3 is missing stock folding SFX
- Fixed broken ID on Zip22 Picatinny
- Fixed holes above trigger on airgun
- Added remaining set of Meatmas guns to the Update 106 entry in the Manifest
- Fixed bolt on Murican Rimfire 22 not going back far enough
- Added Bolt Hold Open to M76 (bolt dropping when magazine ejected will be added later, needs more testing)
- Lahti-Solaranta M26’s Display Name fixed
- Laser pistol battery can be removed when closed, can be fired when open
- Laser pistol rail mounts dont move with it
- BM59 muzzle attachment behavior fixed
- Fixed huge serialization bug preventing Quickbelt state from being encoded correctly for MANY categories of weapon WHOOPS
- Lewis gun locked to full auto fire mode, as there doesn’t currently exist bolt-locking code for a safety. Might fix later.
- Mare’s Leg 1892 now has Model 8 scope mount
- Kabartana can now properly stab/impale
- Fixed broken sub-type tag entries on .69 Cashmoney ammo
- Spas-15 in pump mode no longer freely cycles when hammer is cocked
- Zip22 shell ejection speed reduced significantly
- M17 family button mag release removed
- M17 family country of origin metadata fixed (sorry Aussies!)
- Owen Gun magazine quickbelt orientation fixed
- Fixed M4 Survival Rifle meta-data usage in Take & hold
- Fixed Deagle50 mags not being upgradeable in Take & Hold
- Quackenbush 1886 now correctly spawns with a .22 long round in all contexts
- M26 magazine entry ammo display fixed
- Laser pistol now stops firing when dropped
- Zip22 Picatinny no longer directionally restricted
