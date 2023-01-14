 Skip to content

Lootun update for 14 January 2023

Lootun 0.7.1 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10320694 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General:

  • The Item Comparator will now skip Ascendancy Relics that are of a different type to the equipped Relic.
  • Item tooltips now display the current Imbuement.
  • Added a new Craft: Imprint Attributes that can be unlock from the Artisan's Hall Rank 6.
  • Sorting an Inventory by Item Level, Rarity or Item Type now presorts the Inventory by Item Name.

Quality of Life:

  • Added a Character equipment panel to the Blacksmith Menu for quick access to crafting on equipped items.
  • Added the ability to Max the sockets on all equipped items for a Character.
  • Added the ability to Max the Attribute Ranks on all equipped items for a Character.

Balance:

  • Agony Reward Chests now provides Rarity Cores at a rate of 4 per Agony Level.
  • Scrapping Paragon Items now provides 1 additional Rarity core per Paragon Level.
  • The Transmute Attributes craft can now be applied to Relics a maximum of 1 time (Was 0).

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where Ascendancy Relics of different types could be swapped during combat.
  • Fixed a combat crash that could occur when using Renegade – Expulsion
  • Fixed a bug where Imposing Cry – Valor was causing the affected Monster to be healed instead of the attacked Character.
  • Miscellaneous Text Fixes.

