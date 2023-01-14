Lootun 0.7.1 Update Notes

General:
- The Item Comparator will now skip Ascendancy Relics that are of a different type to the equipped Relic.
- Item tooltips now display the current Imbuement.
- Added a new Craft: Imprint Attributes that can be unlock from the Artisan's Hall Rank 6.
- Sorting an Inventory by Item Level, Rarity or Item Type now presorts the Inventory by Item Name.
Quality of Life:
- Added a Character equipment panel to the Blacksmith Menu for quick access to crafting on equipped items.
- Added the ability to Max the sockets on all equipped items for a Character.
- Added the ability to Max the Attribute Ranks on all equipped items for a Character.
Balance:
- Agony Reward Chests now provides Rarity Cores at a rate of 4 per Agony Level.
- Scrapping Paragon Items now provides 1 additional Rarity core per Paragon Level.
- The Transmute Attributes craft can now be applied to Relics a maximum of 1 time (Was 0).
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where Ascendancy Relics of different types could be swapped during combat.
- Fixed a combat crash that could occur when using Renegade – Expulsion
- Fixed a bug where Imposing Cry – Valor was causing the affected Monster to be healed instead of the attacked Character.
- Miscellaneous Text Fixes.
