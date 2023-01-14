 Skip to content

Quarterstaff update for 14 January 2023

Update Notes for v0.1.1

Build 10320537

New Features

  • Hitting escape skips all speech events
  • Add speech log button to view all previous dialogue in case you skipped past it
  • Show a spinner save indicator to let you know your progress has been saved
  • New arena backgrounds
  • Quit button on splash page
  • Add Windowed, Fullscreen, and Borderless Fullscreen options
  • Campfire stats screen now has a preview of equipped techniques that dynamically update as you adjust your Finesse stat

Improvements

  • Speech transitions are a little snappier and smoother
  • Improved throwing animations
  • Various map tweaks

Bugfixes

  • Fix bug where enemies could spawn over player's position
  • Dashing into a statue no longer has bug where you appear somewhere you're not
  • Checking "Hide Codex pop-ups" now hides all codex pop-ups

