Update Notes for v0.1.1

New Features
- Hitting escape skips all speech events
- Add speech log button to view all previous dialogue in case you skipped past it
- Show a spinner save indicator to let you know your progress has been saved
- New arena backgrounds
- Quit button on splash page
- Add Windowed, Fullscreen, and Borderless Fullscreen options
- Campfire stats screen now has a preview of equipped techniques that dynamically update as you adjust your Finesse stat
Improvements
- Speech transitions are a little snappier and smoother
- Improved throwing animations
- Various map tweaks
Bugfixes
- Fix bug where enemies could spawn over player's position
- Dashing into a statue no longer has bug where you appear somewhere you're not
- Checking "Hide Codex pop-ups" now hides all codex pop-ups
Changed files in this update