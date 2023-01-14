Update 106 - Bugfix Patch 1 is now Live!

Howdy Folks!

Happy New Year! Hope you're all doing well. We've got an important update for you this week that is just FULL of bug fixes. We're trying to start the year responsibly by eating our brocoli and getting some of the... perhaps a touch boring things to dev on, but essential, before we jump into the meat of the year.

Some of the larger fixes and changes, related to ammo, weapon functions in code and such will occur during the short Update 107 cycle, as those code changes are 'dangerous' and we want to test them on Alpha for a week to make sure they don't break mods and such, but we've gone ahead and done a bunch of safer changes here ready for main branch. So enjoy!

Our deepest thanks as always to folks who have taken the time to reproduce issues, document them, and share them in the Bug Reports section of the Steam forum, and our new Discord bug reporting forum channel.

See you folks all next week!

-Anton

Fixes: