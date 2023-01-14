1/14 Wonderland version update announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 10320349 · Last edited 14 January 2023 – 02:19:06 UTC by Wendy

Dear agent

The version of the Lingjing system is expected to be updated at 10:30 on January 14 (UTC/GMT:+8:00). It is expected that 180 minutes of updates will be required to restart the server. Online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid loss! We will notify you again after the server is opened. Please understand the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

Compensation will be paid in this update: Lingcoin x10000

Benefit function: weekly exemption role

This week's free experience of roles, agent camp: Wu Qizhi, Aofeng, Jiahui, Qin Qiang, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulated resentment camp: Xiaopi, Yuji, Spoon Madness, Bai Qiulian

[Add Function]

New complaining spirit: black impermanence

"Night, impermanence!"

Silent in the dark. Shh! Run quickly when you hear the sound of chains!

Black water spreads and night falls! What's the origin? The new complaining spirit, Hei Wuchang, joined the Lingdiao Bureau. Hei Wuchang is a flexible pursuing complaining spirit. He uses his soul-grabbing rope and concealed form to firmly control the spirit scout. In his field, the spirit scout has no hidden form

New function: title system

"Hey! This is my honor! How can there be no one“

A new title system will be added. After the match, different titles will be obtained according to the performance of the bureau. Hurry to see your honorary title!

[Add Activity]

● The fifth phase of Hualing Mall will be opened in a limited time

Activity time: 1/1/2023/14 - 2/16 2023

Spirit coins can be obtained by drawing the spirit treasure chest, and there is a high chance of obtaining 120, 80, 30, 15, 10, and 1 spirit coins You can purchase the exclusive clothing of the limited Bonling Mall with Bonling coins

The exclusive clothing of this issue of Hualing Mall is: Luofang-Holy White Wing (this skin will not be returned for sale)

It can be exchanged for single skin in the current blooming treasure box

The exclusive clothing for this issue of Blooming Treasure Box is: Qinghong - Subera · Jinyong, Jiahui - Subera · Ziyuan

You can buy high popularity return clothing at the Changling Mall!

The costumes for the return of this issue are: Nie Xiaoqian - Feng Guanxia Pei, Shang Xiang - Ranger Forest, Spoon Madness - Magician, Su Qingli - Blue Bell Flower Fairy, Little Spider - Chunyinong, Shang Xiang - Chidan Woman

Pengling Mall will regularly refresh the limited head picture frame and head picture of Pengling!

The limited head frame and head portrait in this issue are: head portrait - angel Xiaofang, head frame - angel Xiaofang

Bonling Mall can be exchanged for Bonling's exclusive actions

The exclusive actions of this issue of Hualing Mall: Luofang - Twist 05 (action), Jiahui - Xiaomiao (action), Qinghong - Goujiao (action)

After the closing of each issue of the Bonling Mall, the Bonling coins will be emptied. Players are invited to buy items in time Hualing Mall will be updated by rotation once every half a month

● Black impermanence character time-limited gift package

"Night, impermanence!"

Now the online role limited gift package is available, and you can enjoy a rebate if you buy directly!

Rules of the event: 1. During the event, you can obtain Black impermanence, sets and weapons in the gift bag by purchasing directly

Recharge and return the same amount of spirit stone after purchase

● Welcome the New Year and celebrate the New Year! "Gather the Clouds and Reflect the Brightness" will return at a limited discount

Time of activity: January 1, 2023 to February 3, 2023

Activity description:

Gather the clouds to reflect the brightness of the selected treasure box. The cumulative extraction is not repeated, and the premium discount price of 126000 Lingshi can obtain He Ruoyao-Yunzhonghe Gather the cloud and reflect the brightness theme treasure box with high probability to win Luofang-Yunhaijian series and Weiqingyu - Yunchu series! Collect a complete set of clothes, and you can go to the activity interface to exchange colors!

[Other function adjustment]

In the qualifying match, if the match fails, there will be opportunities for star promotion based on the performance of the match Slightly adjusted the scoring standard of the performance score in the bureau

[New fitting room]

Blooming treasure box: Luofang - holy white wing series, Qinghong - sub-era · Jinyong series, Jiahui - sub-era · Ziyuan series

Blooming Mall: Luofang - Holy White Wing Series, Qinghong - Subera · Jinyong Series, Jiahui - Subera · Ziyuan Series, Head Portrait - Angel Xiaofang, Head Portrait Frame - Angel Xiaofang, Luofang - Twist 05 (action), Jiahui - Xiaomiao (action), Qinghong - Hook Foot (action)

The return of the Blooming Mall: Nie Xiaoqian - Fengguanxiapei series, Shang Xiang - Ranger Forest series, Spoon Madness - Magician series, Su Qingli - Blue Bell Huaxian series, Little Spider - Chunyinong series, Shang Xiang - Chidanlao series

Theme treasure box return: Wei Qingyu-Yunchu series, He Ruoyao-Yunzhonghe series

Return of Tianxuan Treasure Box: He Ruoyao-Yunhaijian

