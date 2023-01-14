Magic is real. (v1.18 patch notes)

Xross Dreams v1.18 Patch Notes

Further memory management passes related to a crash for garbage-collected sound effects.

Volume stabilization pass related to the above.

Secret character mechanical fixes: [spoiler]Bear rotation system expanded to include extraordinary displacements. The Super Rotation System, which Bear mostly uses, has a matrix determining the outcome of a piece's displacement if a rotation fails due to existing pieces or lack of space on the board. I have expanded the possibilities beyond what the SRS normally declares to allow additional expected setups. This is most notable in L-spin Double setups such as Lilia, which now work properly instead of failing to spin.[/spoiler]

There's a way to make the game desync online with Hive and I'll get to it next week. Thank you for understanding.