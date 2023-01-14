SUFFER 1.5 Patch Notes
- Implemented Steam Cloud Save Support!
- Fix long standing bug with music engine
- Updated to use more polished sprites from SUFFER 2
- Added missing 'Anarchy' to Challenge Level 2 (Thanks Roman for pointing that out!)
