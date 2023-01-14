 Skip to content

SUFFER update for 14 January 2023

SUFFER 1.5 Patch Notes

  • Implemented Steam Cloud Save Support!
  • Fix long standing bug with music engine
  • Updated to use more polished sprites from SUFFER 2
  • Added missing 'Anarchy' to Challenge Level 2 (Thanks Roman for pointing that out!)

