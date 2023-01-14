Added Moor of Venice and Gomoku games to the Starlight Lounge board game room.
Add support for German localization so you can now play in German translated by Jan Lukas Lohmann.
Many improvements to the Portuguese translations from players Rebeca Carneiro and Gonçalo Monteiro.
Isla Sinaloa update for 14 January 2023
Notes for the update
