Update Notes for 2023 01 13 1

New build available on default branch! Right-click the game’s page in your Steam library and select Properties, then go to the Updates tab—confirm that you have Build ID 10320007 or launch the game and check the splash screen for Rev. #1482.

NEW FEATURE

New special ability for Robot Sea Monsters (2020s): +4 to DESTROY Government, Corporate, or Coastal

BUG FIXES

Clarified tutorial message on benefit to Reorg.

Disabled Cancel button during tutorial.

Thanks again! More soon.