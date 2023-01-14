 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gelatine update for 14 January 2023

Sprinting ability and quality-of-life improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 10319971 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch consists mostly of boring quality-of-life changes. And one new learnable talent.

  • New learnable talent - Momentum - that greatly increases your movement speed for 3 seconds after dashing, as long as you keep moving in the same direction
  • Added a shift-click functionality to quickly move items between your inventory and the village storage
  • Better sounds of damaging ore blocks with mining skills
  • Storm Elemental's sprite is now brighter and thus much easier to see
  • Tweaked the Frostfire Pineapple's attack patterns and made them more challenging, as it was way too easy compared to the other bosses
  • Village menu will no longer re-open after successfully placing a new village improvement in the world
  • The "Careless wisp-er" quest now requires only 5 wisps (down from 10), in order to keep it from feeling tedious and drawn out
  • Slightly improved the boss summon screen
  • Fixed a visual issue with village storage window being slightly misaligned

Changed files in this update

Depot 1848351
  • Loading history…
Depot 1848352
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link