Sprinting ability and quality-of-life improvements

This patch consists mostly of boring quality-of-life changes. And one new learnable talent.
- New learnable talent - Momentum - that greatly increases your movement speed for 3 seconds after dashing, as long as you keep moving in the same direction
- Added a shift-click functionality to quickly move items between your inventory and the village storage
- Better sounds of damaging ore blocks with mining skills
- Storm Elemental's sprite is now brighter and thus much easier to see
- Tweaked the Frostfire Pineapple's attack patterns and made them more challenging, as it was way too easy compared to the other bosses
- Village menu will no longer re-open after successfully placing a new village improvement in the world
- The "Careless wisp-er" quest now requires only 5 wisps (down from 10), in order to keep it from feeling tedious and drawn out
- Slightly improved the boss summon screen
- Fixed a visual issue with village storage window being slightly misaligned
