- A new game level that continues the main plot of the game: "Bunker"
- Fixed various bugs on "Gam-Palace: Left Side" level
- Another fixes for dialogue/locker screen offset on different screen resolutions
- Removed test button in "Help" menu for clearing local achievements
- Fixed minor technical bugs
SALVATIONLAND update for 14 January 2023
Patch 0.9.1
