New Interactions enter The WILDS

Release Version 1.2.6
NEW FEATURES:
- PICKUP BABIES - Targeting babies will now give you the option to pick them up.
- SCENT STONES ADDED - Activating Dens will now be done by rubbing your scent on a Scent Stone.
- REWORKED BONFIRES - Bonfires are now decoupled from your den's activation. Gather nearby twigs and add them to the fire to light and extend burn time. New audio and effects added as well.
GAMEPLAY CHANGES:
- ANIMAL BEHAVIOR - Rejection animations added for animals who are rejecting pack commands.
- AI - Improved some of the AI around your mates finding / eating food.
- HIT EFFECTS - Added a feather puff for when birds are attacked.
BUG FIXES
- COMPASS MARKERS - Positioning on the compass for markers was backwards.
- DEER - Fixed the sleep animation not persisting.
- RACCOON - Fixed drinking not filling thirst meter.
- CROW - Fixed footsteps happening while flying.
- SPRINTING - Fixed sprinting not being toggleable after some actions.
- BONDING - Fixed bonding not being available for herbivores in some scenarios.
- TARGETING CAMERA - Responds to zoom controls like the normal camera.
- VARIOUS BUGS - As always many other various bugs were fixed / improved.
KNOWN BUGS
- PACK ACTIONS - Still need to rework the AI more to make these active. "Pack Surround" and "Pack Attack" may appear as options but are non-functional.
- FOX COATS - Alternate fur colors for the fox is temporarily not working because they don't exist yet
