On my own: A Hot Isekai Adventure update for 14 January 2023

Patch 1.0.1a

Hello everyone.

Thank you all for the reports and check out what has changed/fixed:

  • A fire pit has been added to the maps Moonlit Forest - I and Ancient Ruins - I;
  • NPC selling items and potions has been added before the Disturbed Spirit boss (Elora's quest);
  • Cold Elixir has been added to the game. Now, you can buy it and enchant the user's weapon to cause Ice damage;
  • The NPC who sells shields has been removed from the game;
  • A few treasure boxes with Cold Elixir have been added to Hoof Groove maps;
  • A recovery crystal has been added to the Moon Monastery (2nd floor);
  • For the Chinese version, some command sprites have been updated to Chinese;
  • The dialogue lines and author's name which were showing code commands have been fixed;

Hope you all enjoy the game.

Hentai Room

