Patch 1.0.1a

Hello everyone.
Thank you all for the reports and check out what has changed/fixed:
- A fire pit has been added to the maps Moonlit Forest - I and Ancient Ruins - I;
- NPC selling items and potions has been added before the Disturbed Spirit boss (Elora's quest);
- Cold Elixir has been added to the game. Now, you can buy it and enchant the user's weapon to cause Ice damage;
- The NPC who sells shields has been removed from the game;
- A few treasure boxes with Cold Elixir have been added to Hoof Groove maps;
- A recovery crystal has been added to the Moon Monastery (2nd floor);
- For the Chinese version, some command sprites have been updated to Chinese;
- The dialogue lines and author's name which were showing code commands have been fixed;
Hope you all enjoy the game.
Hentai Room
Changed files in this update