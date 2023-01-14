Patch 1.0.1a

Share · View all patches · Build 10319814 · Last edited 14 January 2023 – 00:06:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone.

Thank you all for the reports and check out what has changed/fixed:

A fire pit has been added to the maps Moonlit Forest - I and Ancient Ruins - I;

NPC selling items and potions has been added before the Disturbed Spirit boss (Elora's quest);

Cold Elixir has been added to the game. Now, you can buy it and enchant the user's weapon to cause Ice damage;

The NPC who sells shields has been removed from the game;

A few treasure boxes with Cold Elixir have been added to Hoof Groove maps;

A recovery crystal has been added to the Moon Monastery (2nd floor);

For the Chinese version, some command sprites have been updated to Chinese;

The dialogue lines and author's name which were showing code commands have been fixed;

Hope you all enjoy the game.

