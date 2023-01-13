Infinite Mirror 1.0.2

-Added a way to reset the game for speed-runners [Home Key]
-Fixed spelling errors on credits screen
-Fixed a rouge pixel existing in the plains tile-set
Included a goodies folder with the original game
