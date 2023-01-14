MAJOR RELEASE: 0.8.0

The headline for this release is the game's final mission. The Mountful Peak mission is a free play scenario where your job is to prepare astronauts for a space launch. Could it truly be so simple, or is there something else going on?

NEW MISSION: "THE CELESTIAL ASCENT"

Your mission is.. to prepare astronauts for space flight? Could it truly be?

Enjoy this very straightforward scenario in which you prepare astronauts for space flight. There is nothing strange about it and nothing hidden beyond the visible world. (This is not guaranteed to be the case in future updates.)

UNIFORMS

Uniforms now have updated names and descriptions, in preparation for their art in the next major patch

MISSIONS

"TV Drama": Added a new voice for spacewolves

A hidden space destination is now available. If a certain something happens during your launch, you'll be able to chart a new course in future launches. Hint: Vampires.

Look, I'll be honest. We've put in a lot of hidden stuff that you can't really access yet, so I shouldn't mention it, but it's going to be awesome.

BUG FIXES

Fixed the "Exit Game" confirmation saying "Clear Save Data" instead, which was very inaccurate

Fixed a soft lock that could occur during launch after having asked the rocket which astronaut was its favorite

In the next major milestone, we'll add the Nice Bird to the game at last, and with it the progression system towards the game's true ending.