- Added tip during loading screen.
- Made adjustments to some puzzles to be a little more clear.
- Decreased sanity drain on NORMAL.
- Increased correct photo sanity restore on NORMAL.
- Fixed Game Room light switch disappearing.
Confabulation update for 13 January 2023
Patch 1.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
