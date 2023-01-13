 Skip to content

Confabulation update for 13 January 2023

Patch 1.0.1

Patch 1.0.1 · Build 10319625 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added tip during loading screen.
  • Made adjustments to some puzzles to be a little more clear.
  • Decreased sanity drain on NORMAL.
  • Increased correct photo sanity restore on NORMAL.
  • Fixed Game Room light switch disappearing.

