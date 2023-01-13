Alpha 0.42 Wonder System

Introduced Wonder System: randomly generated events to map
- Obelisk of Combat
- Obelisk of Trade
- Obelisk of Malediction
- Dragon
Visuals:
Visual improvements to Water Element and Water Fox
Visual improvements to Bee Hive
Added material for enemy projectile spit attack
Increased projectile speed of enemy projectile spit attack
Polished health bar positions on all units
Balancing:
Improved and smoothed health regeneration effect
Added health regeneration to enemies
Reduced damage of Water Element from 6 to 5
Slightly reduced wave knockback effect for Water Element
Reduced damage of Nature Golem from 25 to 20
Reduced damage of enemy Boss Clypeo from 120 to 100
Reduced area effect of enemy Boss Clypeo breath attack
Bugs:
Fixed Water Element and Bee Hives bug related to being transplanted. Their projectiles would go off screen due to a scaling bug.
Fixed Vinelasher not updating target immediatley after its target dies
