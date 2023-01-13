 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wild Growth TD Playtest update for 13 January 2023

Alpha 0.42 Wonder System

Share · View all patches · Build 10319505 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Introduced Wonder System: randomly generated events to map

  • Obelisk of Combat
  • Obelisk of Trade
  • Obelisk of Malediction
  • Dragon

Visuals:
Visual improvements to Water Element and Water Fox
Visual improvements to Bee Hive
Added material for enemy projectile spit attack
Increased projectile speed of enemy projectile spit attack
Polished health bar positions on all units

Balancing:
Improved and smoothed health regeneration effect
Added health regeneration to enemies
Reduced damage of Water Element from 6 to 5
Slightly reduced wave knockback effect for Water Element
Reduced damage of Nature Golem from 25 to 20
Reduced damage of enemy Boss Clypeo from 120 to 100
Reduced area effect of enemy Boss Clypeo breath attack

Bugs:
Fixed Water Element and Bee Hives bug related to being transplanted. Their projectiles would go off screen due to a scaling bug.
Fixed Vinelasher not updating target immediatley after its target dies

Changed files in this update

Depot 2237541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link