Alpha 0.42 Wonder System

Introduced Wonder System: randomly generated events to map

Obelisk of Combat

Obelisk of Trade

Obelisk of Malediction

Dragon

Visuals:

Visual improvements to Water Element and Water Fox

Visual improvements to Bee Hive

Added material for enemy projectile spit attack

Increased projectile speed of enemy projectile spit attack

Polished health bar positions on all units

Balancing:

Improved and smoothed health regeneration effect

Added health regeneration to enemies

Reduced damage of Water Element from 6 to 5

Slightly reduced wave knockback effect for Water Element

Reduced damage of Nature Golem from 25 to 20

Reduced damage of enemy Boss Clypeo from 120 to 100

Reduced area effect of enemy Boss Clypeo breath attack

Bugs:

Fixed Water Element and Bee Hives bug related to being transplanted. Their projectiles would go off screen due to a scaling bug.

Fixed Vinelasher not updating target immediatley after its target dies