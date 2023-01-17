Patch 9 Hotfix

Hey all, Myst version 1.8.6 is here, which is a hotfix for 1.8.5 (it included a fun new feature called "Legacy Navigation Mode" for those who may want a navigation mode more akin to what is used in our older 3D titles.)
Features
- Achievements should work on Mac now! (As well as the Steam overlay in general).
- More robust gamepad support to get us closer to being Steamdeck verified.
Fixes
- Fix for Legacy Navigation mode inadvertently causing players to disengage with puzzles while in puzzle engage mode.
- Fix for the Quick Travel on Ladders setting causing you to feel a bit shorter than usual when you descend a ladder in VR.
Don’t forget to contact support@cyan.com with any bugs you might encounter!
Thanks for your continued support, and enjoy Myst!
Changed files in this update