Patch 9 Hotfix

Hey all, Myst version 1.8.6 is here, which is a hotfix for 1.8.5 (it included a fun new feature called "Legacy Navigation Mode" for those who may want a navigation mode more akin to what is used in our older 3D titles.)

Features

Achievements should work on Mac now! (As well as the Steam overlay in general).

More robust gamepad support to get us closer to being Steamdeck verified.

Fixes

Fix for Legacy Navigation mode inadvertently causing players to disengage with puzzles while in puzzle engage mode.

Fix for the Quick Travel on Ladders setting causing you to feel a bit shorter than usual when you descend a ladder in VR.

Thanks for your continued support, and enjoy Myst!