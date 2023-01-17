 Skip to content

Myst update for 17 January 2023

Patch 9 Hotfix

Patch 9 Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all, Myst version 1.8.6 is here, which is a hotfix for 1.8.5 (it included a fun new feature called "Legacy Navigation Mode" for those who may want a navigation mode more akin to what is used in our older 3D titles.)

Features

  • Achievements should work on Mac now! (As well as the Steam overlay in general).
  • More robust gamepad support to get us closer to being Steamdeck verified.

Fixes

  • Fix for Legacy Navigation mode inadvertently causing players to disengage with puzzles while in puzzle engage mode.
  • Fix for the Quick Travel on Ladders setting causing you to feel a bit shorter than usual when you descend a ladder in VR.

Don’t forget to contact support@cyan.com with any bugs you might encounter!

Thanks for your continued support, and enjoy Myst!

