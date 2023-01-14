Kazakhstan: Zhasymbay Lake

Hello, friends. Today I present to you the lake of Kazakhstan. It's something I've never done before. Location Kazakhstan is a fully software-generated terrain. From the relief to every blade of grass - everything is done algorithmically. My job in creating this location was to formulate the rules for generating terrain and arranging several houses and points of interest.

As a result, the location turned out to be completely open and you can travel everywhere. wherever you want, and also, disembark by boat wherever you like. You are given complete freedom of action. The habitat of the fish is also generated algorithmically and even I do not know where this or that species lives from those populated on this base.

About the lake: Lake Zhusymbai is a fictional lake and is a compilation of several lakes in Kazakhstan. Namely, oz. Markakol, Lake Jasybai, Borovykh Lakes, and also, Lake Kopa.

The species composition is selected in such a way as to display the most characteristic fish species for Kazakhstan found in these lakes. Of course, these are not all types of fish that live there, there are hundreds of them, but I chose those that are caught most often.

The location is available from level 35