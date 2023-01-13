- Fixed bug that caused missing grass in some areas
- Fixed bug that caused non-functional level crossings in singleplayer mode
- Fixed issues in ED250 Katowice-Warszawa and ET25 Sędziszów-KWK Staszic scenarios that were making them impossible to complete
SimRail - The Railway Simulator update for 13 January 2023
Update 13.01.2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update