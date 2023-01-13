 Skip to content

SimRail - The Railway Simulator update for 13 January 2023

Update 13.01.2023

Build 10319372

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug that caused missing grass in some areas
  • Fixed bug that caused non-functional level crossings in singleplayer mode
  • Fixed issues in ED250 Katowice-Warszawa and ET25 Sędziszów-KWK Staszic scenarios that were making them impossible to complete

