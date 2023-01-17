 Skip to content

Rail Route update for 17 January 2023

Hotfix 1.9.16

Share · View all patches · Build 10319333

Patchnotes via Steam Community 


FIX: Deleted platform / station was not removed from train schedules  
FIX: Departure sensor's controlled signals were not updated when signal was swapped by sink & vice versa, leading to errors when executing the automation```

Changed files in this update

Rail Route [win] Depot 1124182
  Loading history…
Rail Route [mac] Depot 1124183
  Loading history…
Rail Route [linux] Depot 1124184
  Loading history…
