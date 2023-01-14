 Skip to content

Factory Town Idle Playtest update for 14 January 2023

Beta 1.41

Share · View all patches · Build 10319301 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • More adjustments to Input / Output display
  • Added Natural Resource Inventory back to Harvest row
  • Fixed tooltip not showing up on cost icons
  • Added better tooltips to several buildings
  • Keypad + and Keypad - can now be used to speed up / slow down the game for testing, as brackets behaved differently depending on the keyboard

