- More adjustments to Input / Output display
- Added Natural Resource Inventory back to Harvest row
- Fixed tooltip not showing up on cost icons
- Added better tooltips to several buildings
- Keypad + and Keypad - can now be used to speed up / slow down the game for testing, as brackets behaved differently depending on the keyboard
Factory Town Idle Playtest update for 14 January 2023
Beta 1.41
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update