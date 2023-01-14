Vosphia Hotfix 0.0.1 (3)

Fixed bugs:
- When the inventory was full, items could not be stacked
- Certain quests were not available
- Certain harvestables did not give players the correct amount of items
- When the escape menu was pressed multiple times, it caused a fatal crash
- Icons of the items in player-built chest inventories disappeared when dragging an item out
Additional Changes:
- Tutorial has been updated
Additional Quality-of-Life Changes:
- Ctrl+Right-Click in chests now can instantly move items from one chest to the other (unless gear menu is open, which then the gear menu takes priority)
Changed files in this update