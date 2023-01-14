 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vosphia update for 14 January 2023

Vosphia Hotfix 0.0.1 (3)

Share · View all patches · Build 10319298 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bugs:

  • When the inventory was full, items could not be stacked
  • Certain quests were not available
  • Certain harvestables did not give players the correct amount of items
  • When the escape menu was pressed multiple times, it caused a fatal crash
  • Icons of the items in player-built chest inventories disappeared when dragging an item out

Additional Changes:

  • Tutorial has been updated

Additional Quality-of-Life Changes:

  • Ctrl+Right-Click in chests now can instantly move items from one chest to the other (unless gear menu is open, which then the gear menu takes priority)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2192571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link