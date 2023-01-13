1/13/2023 Patch

Improved upon and added to the door system on the Sunrise Resort level, and added some extra sparkly effects to the collectable items when they are first discovered also...
Cheers!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Improved upon and added to the door system on the Sunrise Resort level, and added some extra sparkly effects to the collectable items when they are first discovered also...
Cheers!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update