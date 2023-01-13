 Skip to content

Bodies of Water (VR) update for 13 January 2023

1/13/2023 Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved upon and added to the door system on the Sunrise Resort level, and added some extra sparkly effects to the collectable items when they are first discovered also...

Cheers!

Bodies of Water (VR) Content Depot 1639481
