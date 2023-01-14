Update 1.4.2 "The Valkyries"

Hi everyone,

Update 1.4.2 is now live! A minor update has been implemented to address the loading screen issue that has been reported by players in the past week. We will continue to monitor player feedback and make improvements as necessary. We appreciate your patience and support as we work to enhance the overall game performance.

General:

Added new Franco-Prussian DLC tracks to FPW Campaign Audio

Fixed ranked mode completely breaking

Scenario battle UI changes

Campaign:

Fixed Campaign Cavalry not being able to shoot

Fixed a campaign bug in which corps are completely empty besides new units being recruited

Added a basic Fog of War system to campaigns (will improve in the future)

New loading screens for campaigns that are dynamic based on the nation selected

Quality of Life:

Added battle history crosswords UI to tiles, which display when a player fights an important battle with a large amount of units

New weapon description system added when hovering over armory and unit info tab

Image that allows players to start a campaign has been changed to have historical map borders instead of modern

Shop UI improvements

You can now quickly select a nation to play as using the bottom bar when in the nation selection carousel

UI above units no longer breaks when entering a multi-day battle

Players can now select an alternative view for selecting units in lobbies

Battles:

Light Cavalry is 20 points cheaper

Heavy Cavalry is 5 points cheaper

Rifled Breech-Loaders costs 10 points more

AI Cavalry is more aggressive (no longer hides in corners)

Melee damage "overflow" calculations fixed, previously when you charge into a tile with two units on it and instantly kill the first unit, the damage would then double onto the reserve unit too. Now, damage will only apply to the reserve unit if there was leftover damage from the charge after killing the frontline

Objectives stay captured after a unit enters the zone and leaves, you no longer need to leave a unit behind to hold a zone.

Cavalry movement exploits fixed

Units now stop and clash when crossing each other's paths instead of phasing through each other

Formation movement exploits fixed, when changing into a new formation you will not receive bonus movement points. Previously, players could go into a march column to move 3 tiles, and then go into attack column (using efficiency) to receive an additional 2 movement points for 5 total

Reserve line fire orders would go through if players used hotkeys, but this has been fixed

Cancelling a charge order will no longer prevent your unit from making any additional attack orders for that turn

Non-breech-loading Artillery was not firing, but now does

We will continue our focus for January in bug-fixing. In February will we start working on new content and features again.