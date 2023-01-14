Update 1.4.2 "The Valkyries"

Hi everyone,
Update 1.4.2 is now live! A minor update has been implemented to address the loading screen issue that has been reported by players in the past week. We will continue to monitor player feedback and make improvements as necessary. We appreciate your patience and support as we work to enhance the overall game performance.
General:
- Added new Franco-Prussian DLC tracks to FPW Campaign Audio
- Fixed ranked mode completely breaking
- Scenario battle UI changes
Campaign:
- Fixed Campaign Cavalry not being able to shoot
- Fixed a campaign bug in which corps are completely empty besides new units being recruited
- Added a basic Fog of War system to campaigns (will improve in the future)
- New loading screens for campaigns that are dynamic based on the nation selected
Quality of Life:
- Added battle history crosswords UI to tiles, which display when a player fights an important battle with a large amount of units
- New weapon description system added when hovering over armory and unit info tab
- Image that allows players to start a campaign has been changed to have historical map borders instead of modern
- Shop UI improvements
- You can now quickly select a nation to play as using the bottom bar when in the nation selection carousel
- UI above units no longer breaks when entering a multi-day battle
- Players can now select an alternative view for selecting units in lobbies
Battles:
- Light Cavalry is 20 points cheaper
- Heavy Cavalry is 5 points cheaper
- Rifled Breech-Loaders costs 10 points more
- AI Cavalry is more aggressive (no longer hides in corners)
- Melee damage "overflow" calculations fixed, previously when you charge into a tile with two units on it and instantly kill the first unit, the damage would then double onto the reserve unit too. Now, damage will only apply to the reserve unit if there was leftover damage from the charge after killing the frontline
- Objectives stay captured after a unit enters the zone and leaves, you no longer need to leave a unit behind to hold a zone.
- Cavalry movement exploits fixed
- Units now stop and clash when crossing each other's paths instead of phasing through each other
- Formation movement exploits fixed, when changing into a new formation you will not receive bonus movement points. Previously, players could go into a march column to move 3 tiles, and then go into attack column (using efficiency) to receive an additional 2 movement points for 5 total
- Reserve line fire orders would go through if players used hotkeys, but this has been fixed
- Cancelling a charge order will no longer prevent your unit from making any additional attack orders for that turn
- Non-breech-loading Artillery was not firing, but now does
We will continue our focus for January in bug-fixing. In February will we start working on new content and features again.
Changed files in this update