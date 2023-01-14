 Skip to content

Gunner, HEAT, PC! update for 14 January 2023

GHPC Update 20221218.2

GHPC Early Access has been updated to version 20221218.2.

This is a minor update, introducing small adjustments and bug fixes.

Stay tuned for much bigger developments in 2023!

Changelog

  • Added MERDC camo paint to M60 tanks
  • Added MERDC camo paint and unit decals to M113
  • Added luggage to M113
  • Improved some impact and muzzle blast effects
  • Improved fidelity of CAS plane models
  • Adjusted aircraft engine sounds
  • Introduced some rare additional aircraft types for flyovers
  • Added flyovers to more missions (these cannot target you ... yet)
  • Made campaigns slightly more difficult to steamroll
  • Fixed mission "Recon in Force Tarantula" having a misplaced end trigger zone
  • Fixed flames burning a bit too brightly
  • Fixed crew voices playing in AAR mode
  • Fixed a bug that could cause generic buttons to appear in mission lists
  • Fixed Malyutka not disappearing from BMP-1 rail when fired
  • Fixed an issue that could cause the BRDM-2 to shoot its own KPVT barrel

Thanks for playing!

