GHPC Update 20221218.2

GHPC Early Access has been updated to version 20221218.2.
This is a minor update, introducing small adjustments and bug fixes.
Stay tuned for much bigger developments in 2023!
Changelog
- Added MERDC camo paint to M60 tanks
- Added MERDC camo paint and unit decals to M113
- Added luggage to M113
- Improved some impact and muzzle blast effects
- Improved fidelity of CAS plane models
- Adjusted aircraft engine sounds
- Introduced some rare additional aircraft types for flyovers
- Added flyovers to more missions (these cannot target you ... yet)
- Made campaigns slightly more difficult to steamroll
- Fixed mission "Recon in Force Tarantula" having a misplaced end trigger zone
- Fixed flames burning a bit too brightly
- Fixed crew voices playing in AAR mode
- Fixed a bug that could cause generic buttons to appear in mission lists
- Fixed Malyutka not disappearing from BMP-1 rail when fired
- Fixed an issue that could cause the BRDM-2 to shoot its own KPVT barrel
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update