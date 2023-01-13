Updated to V3.44

Share · View all patches · Build 10319148 · Last edited 13 January 2023 – 23:39:10 UTC by Wendy

Added:

A new setting, "Rules\Secret passage test ignores search state" (the default is off) which will ignore the search state of each area when determining if a secret passage is required to continue the quest.

Changed:

Do not show the text on the adventurer image if the adventurer has not been set.

Fixed:

Update the health points on the adventurer image as appropriate.

During adventurer create, the font for experience (strength, dexterity, intelligence) was incorrect thus showing the incorrect character.