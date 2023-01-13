Updated to V3.44

Added:
A new setting, "Rules\Secret passage test ignores search state" (the default is off) which will ignore the search state of each area when determining if a secret passage is required to continue the quest.
Changed:
Do not show the text on the adventurer image if the adventurer has not been set.
Fixed:
Update the health points on the adventurer image as appropriate.
During adventurer create, the font for experience (strength, dexterity, intelligence) was incorrect thus showing the incorrect character.
Changed files in this update