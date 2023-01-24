Patch Notes v2.25

Version: Rocket League v2.25
Platforms: Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Scheduled Release: 1/24/2023, 4 p.m. PST / 1/25/2023, 12 a.m. UTC
NEON NIGHTS
v2.25 prepares Rocket League for Neon Nights
- Neon Nights begins on 1/25/2023 at 9 a.m. PST / 5 p.m. UTC
- Learn more about Neon Nights here
CHANGES AND UPDATES
New Settings Tab: Training
Added a new ‘Training’ section under Settings
- The Training tab is only visible in Settings when you are in Custom Training or Free Play
General Settings are available in both Custom Training and Free Play
-
Game Speed allows you to slow the game down
- 100% is normal speed
Controls Display dictates when controls appear on screen. Options include:
- Always Visible
- Hidden
- Fade Out
Free Play options are available in Free Play only
Disable Goal Reset turns off both goal explosions and reset to kick-off position
Boost Options allow you to change boost refill. Options include:
- Unlimited
- Standard
- Auto-Refill
Boost Recharge Delay
Enabled only when the Auto-Refill boost option is selected
You can adjust the delay from 0.50 seconds to 3.00 seconds in 0.25-second increments
Map Collision
We have revised map collision on all standard maps.
- This means the ball will now behave the same across all maps when rolling off the wall
-
Map collision revision also includes small adjustments to goals, boost placements, and starting positions so they are the same across all standard maps
BUG FIXES
- Fixed a bug preventing the correct competitive rank from displaying on the end game scoreboard if a player leaves the match before the scoreboard appears
- Fixed two bugs preventing goal explosions and ball position from updating correctly when seeking in Replays
- Esports Shop Decals will no longer darken the trim on Titanium White Car Bodies
- Restored Distortion Decal for Takumi in player inventories
- Fixed appearance of the Bubbly Decal when equipped on the Samurai Car Body
KNOWN ISSUES
For a complete list of known issues in Rocket League, go here
