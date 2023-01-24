 Skip to content

Rocket League update for 24 January 2023

Patch Notes v2.25

Patch Notes v2.25
Last edited by Wendy

Version: Rocket League v2.25

Platforms: Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Scheduled Release: 1/24/2023, 4 p.m. PST / 1/25/2023, 12 a.m. UTC

NEON NIGHTS

  • v2.25 prepares Rocket League for Neon Nights

    • Neon Nights begins on 1/25/2023 at 9 a.m. PST / 5 p.m. UTC
    • Learn more about Neon Nights here

CHANGES AND UPDATES

New Settings Tab: Training

  • Added a new ‘Training’ section under Settings

    • The Training tab is only visible in Settings when you are in Custom Training or Free Play

  • General Settings are available in both Custom Training and Free Play

    • Game Speed allows you to slow the game down

      • 100% is normal speed

    • Controls Display dictates when controls appear on screen. Options include:

      • Always Visible
      • Hidden
      • Fade Out

  • Free Play options are available in Free Play only

    • Disable Goal Reset turns off both goal explosions and reset to kick-off position

    • Boost Options allow you to change boost refill. Options include:

      • Unlimited
      • Standard
      • Auto-Refill

      • Boost Recharge Delay

      • Enabled only when the Auto-Refill boost option is selected

      • You can adjust the delay from 0.50 seconds to 3.00 seconds in 0.25-second increments

Map Collision

  • We have revised map collision on all standard maps.

      • This means the ball will now behave the same across all maps when rolling off the wall

  • Map collision revision also includes small adjustments to goals, boost placements, and starting positions so they are the same across all standard maps

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed a bug preventing the correct competitive rank from displaying on the end game scoreboard if a player leaves the match before the scoreboard appears
  • Fixed two bugs preventing goal explosions and ball position from updating correctly when seeking in Replays
  • Esports Shop Decals will no longer darken the trim on Titanium White Car Bodies
  • Restored Distortion Decal for Takumi in player inventories
  • Fixed appearance of the Bubbly Decal when equipped on the Samurai Car Body

KNOWN ISSUES
For a complete list of known issues in Rocket League, go here

