New Weapon: Wind Dagger with skill Wind Grinder.
New Upgrade: Shop upgrade (4/4) 20% discount button added.
New Blessing: Attack Speed Increased.
Bug Fix: Earth sword now will again appear in the drops and in the shop.
Bug Fix: Earth Wand now will drop again from normal enemies.
Bug Fix: Two of the same items will no longer be shown in the shop next to each other.
Bug Fix: Fixed a crash that happened when there were specific player projectiles still existing after the fight ended. (aka Crispy Crash)
Bug Fix: Current difficulty is displayed correctly next player health again.
Bug Fix: Difficulty animation increase speed no longer affects certain animations, like stuns, death, tired, phase 2 transformation.
Balance: Poison dagger, poison cloud now deals damage if enemy stays in it.
Balance: Shop upgrade 3 now costs 60 fungi instead of 70.
Balance: Forest skeleton poison cloud, now deals damage if you stand in it. Poison effect lasts half as long 10sec -> 5sec.
Balance: Dash length extended by 10%.
Improvement: When goblins die while drinking potion, the potion disappears correctly now.
Improvement: Knight Body, hands, leggings and feet armor art updated.
Improvement: Thebee dialogue text box in the main hub has been centered correctly.
Improvement: New Mouse 4 icon.
Improvement: Female character has less muscles.
Improvement: New skill icon on wind sword.
Improvement: When a player dies the weapon light disappears.
Improvement: When a Forest skeleton dies, its eyes disappear correctly.
Other: Updated credits.
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 13 January 2023
Patch 31
