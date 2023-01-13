New Weapon: Wind Dagger with skill Wind Grinder.

New Upgrade: Shop upgrade (4/4) 20% discount button added.

New Blessing: Attack Speed Increased.

Bug Fix: Earth sword now will again appear in the drops and in the shop.

Bug Fix: Earth Wand now will drop again from normal enemies.

Bug Fix: Two of the same items will no longer be shown in the shop next to each other.

Bug Fix: Fixed a crash that happened when there were specific player projectiles still existing after the fight ended. (aka Crispy Crash)

Bug Fix: Current difficulty is displayed correctly next player health again.

Bug Fix: Difficulty animation increase speed no longer affects certain animations, like stuns, death, tired, phase 2 transformation.

Balance: Poison dagger, poison cloud now deals damage if enemy stays in it.

Balance: Shop upgrade 3 now costs 60 fungi instead of 70.

Balance: Forest skeleton poison cloud, now deals damage if you stand in it. Poison effect lasts half as long 10sec -> 5sec.

Balance: Dash length extended by 10%.

Improvement: When goblins die while drinking potion, the potion disappears correctly now.

Improvement: Knight Body, hands, leggings and feet armor art updated.

Improvement: Thebee dialogue text box in the main hub has been centered correctly.

Improvement: New Mouse 4 icon.

Improvement: Female character has less muscles.

Improvement: New skill icon on wind sword.

Improvement: When a player dies the weapon light disappears.

Improvement: When a Forest skeleton dies, its eyes disappear correctly.

Other: Updated credits.