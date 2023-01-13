 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HyperLeague Heroes update for 13 January 2023

Version 2.6.3 - Saving Equipment

Share · View all patches · Build 10319067 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Equipment can now be favorited so that it doesn't get auto-scrapped
-Equipment is not removed from characters when they're removed from your party

Changed files in this update

Depot 1846031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link