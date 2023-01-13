-Equipment can now be favorited so that it doesn't get auto-scrapped
-Equipment is not removed from characters when they're removed from your party
HyperLeague Heroes update for 13 January 2023
Version 2.6.3 - Saving Equipment
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-Equipment can now be favorited so that it doesn't get auto-scrapped
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update