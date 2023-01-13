Patch 1.3.3 allows you to restore a save!

We’re introducing an important new feature with this patch: ‘Save while resting’.

The game is more an RPG where individual heroes can live from many hours of gameplay, than it is a traditional roguelike with short runs. At the same time the game lacks a benevolent GM that makes sure a hero‘s death is fair and deserved. To make up for this, the game now makes an extra save game when you rest in an area that is relatively safe. You can restore this safe whenever you wish, even after your hero died.

The feature is optional and can be switched off from the gameplay options.

New Features

New gameplay option: Save while resting. This option is on by default, but can be switched off in the gameplay options menu. When on, the game makes an extra save every time you rest in a safe camp. When you die you get the option to restore this save. You can also choose to restore one of these saves from the in-game pause menu.

Extra decorations for Kobold dwellings: barricades and improvised lights.

Adding the ‘full stomachs’ enroute encounter for wolf tribes.

Gameplay Changes

Improves the way the Kobold cave dwelling encounter works. These dwellings now offer more services, some of them only to friends.

Reducing the clutter in the HUD by hiding status effects that are eclipsed by other status effects.

Shadow wolves should no longer spawn in challenge level 1 regions (new worlds only).

Monster lairs spawn tracks instead of enemies outside.

You can catch wolves napping in their lairs.

Bug Fixes