2023/01/13 Patch

Added an on screen visual effect when damage is received from monsters

Increased amount of breakable crates and barrels around the map, some may be empty

Added text to the top right of the screen indication which zone the player is in

Villager even notification will now show in which zone the active event has spawned

Increased the rate at which health will regenerate from skills and upgrades

Reduced Goblin health to increase early game gold gain

Experience gems and gold coins will take longer to despawn

Removed some entities interfering with the player turning in the direction of the mouse cursor

On player level up, player will receive health and mana

Arcane Beam damage and mana cost adjusted