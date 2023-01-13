Added an on screen visual effect when damage is received from monsters
Increased amount of breakable crates and barrels around the map, some may be empty
Added text to the top right of the screen indication which zone the player is in
Villager even notification will now show in which zone the active event has spawned
Increased the rate at which health will regenerate from skills and upgrades
Reduced Goblin health to increase early game gold gain
Experience gems and gold coins will take longer to despawn
Removed some entities interfering with the player turning in the direction of the mouse cursor
On player level up, player will receive health and mana
Arcane Beam damage and mana cost adjusted
Legacy Of The Pact update for 13 January 2023
2023/01/13 Patch
Added an on screen visual effect when damage is received from monsters
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update