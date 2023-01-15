Go All Out patch 2.16.00 is now live
Adjustments:
- Move-through disabled by default and available only for defensive actions like dodge and some attacks
- Characters now have insta-turn while moving instead of having to do full turn animation
- Ball Mayhem mode is now disabled in the game
- New free characters rotation
Fixes:
- Fixed problem with too much sliding of characters after certain actions (like item throw)
- Fixed strange color flickering after some cross-stage effects
Changed files in this update