Go All Out: Free To Play update for 15 January 2023

Go All Out patch 2.16.00

Go All Out patch 2.16.00 is now live

Adjustments:

  • Move-through disabled by default and available only for defensive actions like dodge and some attacks
  • Characters now have insta-turn while moving instead of having to do full turn animation
  • Ball Mayhem mode is now disabled in the game
  • New free characters rotation

Fixes:

  • Fixed problem with too much sliding of characters after certain actions (like item throw)
  • Fixed strange color flickering after some cross-stage effects

